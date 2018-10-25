WWE News: Tomasso Ciampa hints at DIY reunion following shocking NXT revelation

Tomasso Ciampa approves of Johnny Gargano's actions

What's the story?

Last night's episode of NXT definitely ended on a cliffhanger as Johnny Gargano was seemingly revealed as Aleister Black's attacker and it appears that his former teammate approves of his change of character.

In case you didn't know...

Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are former NXT Tag Team Champions, but the group came to an end in Chicago back in 2017 when Ciampa turned on his long-time friend where he ended their alliance in the worst possible way.

Ciampa was then forced out of action with a knee injury but returned earlier this year in order to continue the storyline with Johnny Wrestling where he has seemingly been able to corrupt his mind and is no longer the "Rebel Heart" that he once was.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Cross told Aleister Black who it was that attacked him in the parking lot ahead of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn last week on NXT and this week The Dutch Destroyer was out for revenge. Black cornered General Manager William Regal in the ring and shouted "where is he?" before Gargano superkicked the former NXT Champion from behind and responded, "I'm right here."

This was the revelation that ended NXT and whilst many fans sat frozen in shock that Gargano could resort to such levels to win the NXT Championship, his former teammate revealed on Twitter that he approves of his methods.

Sometimes you just need to DIY



With a tear in my eye, #BigDaddyCiampa is proud... pic.twitter.com/XsYEYi57M2 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 25, 2018

Ciampa even went as far as to suggest that the duo work together to overcome the threat of Black in the future.

What's next?

Tomasso Ciampa is expected to defend his NXT Championship at Takeover: War Games next month, whilst Johnny Gargano will be forced to face up to a healthy Aleister Black when NXT returns next Wednesday night.

Do you think DIY could get back together? Have your say in the comments section below...