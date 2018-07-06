WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa takes a shot at Aleister Black prior to their NXT Championship match

Tommaso Ciampa

On Thursday evening, Tommaso Ciampa took to his official Twitter handle in order to send a strong and harsh message to NXT Champion Aleister Black, right after the massive announcement of the NXT Championship match between the two men.

At the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: Chicago event, current NXT Champion Aleister Black successfully defended his championship belt in a one on one match against the walking behemoth in Lars Sullivan.

On the other hand, Tommaso Ciampa was also victorious on the very same night in Chicago, when he picked up a huge win over arch-rival Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight and following Ciampa’s massive win, he has now apparently been awarded a shot at the prestigious NXT Championship.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was finally confirmed that NXT Champion Aleister Black is now slated to defend his NXT Championship for the second time since winning it at TakeOver: New Orleans, as he gets set to go one on one against ‘The Sicilian Psychopath’ Tommaso Ciampa three weeks from now.

Following the major announcement of the upcoming NXT Title match, Ciampa took to his official Twitter handle and had some extremely harsh words for the current NXT Champion Aleister Black, as the former stated on Twitter that he feels that the NXT brand is currently being represented by an out of shape boy who apparently has zero personality.

Ciampa in addition also noted that within three weeks time, he is eventually going to expose Black and finally win the much-deserved NXT Championship.

I’m annoyed that NXT is represented by an out of shape boy with zero personality who is covered in ink that screams, “I’m desperately overcompensating for my lack of confidence”



Being the main event is no longer enough. I’m going to expose atWWEAleister and take what I’ve earned pic.twitter.com/vDIxR5glAa — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 5, 2018

Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa will go one on one for the NXT Championship within three weeks time on NXT TV, and this showdown definitely promises to be another instant NXT classic.

Do you think Tommaso Ciampa will dethrone Aleister Black or will Black retain his NXT Championship? Or are we destined to witness an outside interference from Ciampa's biggest rival Johnny Gargano? Have your say in the comments.