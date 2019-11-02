WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa appears on SmackDown, defeats The Miz in a match

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 07:31 IST

Tommaso Ciampa faced The Miz in a dream match at SmackDown

As we noted earlier, tonight's episode of SmackDown was invaded by the Superstars of NXT. This is likely serving as a build-up to this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view where for the first time, NXT will go up against RAW and SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa also made a surprise appearance and squared off against the former eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a match and emerged victoriously.

Ciampa invades Miz TV

Tonight's edition of SmackDown was supposed to have a segment of Miz TV where the guest would have been the recently crowned WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. But, due to unforeseen mechanical issues and aircraft problems, Wyatt along with most of the SmackDown roster could not board their flight in Saudi Arabia and hence were unable to show up for tonight's show.

The Miz, however, came to the ring and proceeded to talk about the issue of NXT Superstars invading SmackDown. He was cut short when Tommaso Ciampa's music hit the speakers.

Ciampa then entered the ring and ridiculed The Miz by saying The A-Lister is not the most must-see Superstar in WWE. The Blackheart then added that he is the greatest sports-entertainer of all time.

The Miz fired back and told The Blackheart to back up his claims by challenging him to a match which the latter accepted. A fast-paced and entertaining match followed between the two where Ciampa picked up a pinfall victory after he hit The Fairytale Ending on Miz.

RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT

WWE reported earlier that this year's Survivor Series will feature the Superstars of NXT squaring off against the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown for the first time. Hopefully, we will get to witness more dream matches down the line if NXT invades RAW this coming Monday.

