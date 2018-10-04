WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa mocks The Velveteen Dream by taking a shot at his past

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 249 // 04 Oct 2018, 20:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ciampa hits back at The Dream

What's the story?

Ever since making his return to NXT earlier in the year, Tommaso Ciampa has been on fire, both inside the ring and on social media as well. And earlier today, the current NXT Champion took it to his official Twitter handle in order to mock top NXT star, The Velveteen Dream.

In case you didn't know...

Following his return to NXT back in January, Tommaso Ciampa has scored two huge wins over his biggest arch-rival Johnny Gargano. Much to everyone's surprise, the Blackheart also won the NXT Championship by defeating the former champion, Aleister Black.

The heart of the matter

After scoring a hard-fought win over Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic on last week's edition of WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa decided to send a menacing warning to The Velveteen Dream, who accused the NXT Champion last week o the mysterious attack on former champion Aleister Black.

Despite the recent back-and-forth between Ciampa and Dream on NXT TV, the two men are apparently keen on continuing their heated rivalry on the social media as well.

Ciampa took it to his official Twitter handle earlier today and dug deep in order to take a shot at The Velveteen Dream's past and his initial roots in the WWE when he was known as Patrick Clark in WWE: Tough Enough.

As noted, Ciampa stated in his latest tweet that he was apparently suspended in the fifth grade for punching a student named Patrick and coincidentally enough, 20 years later Blackheart once again finds himself in a similar position, this time with The Velveteen Dream.

In 5th grade, I was suspended for fighting.



When the teacher asked me why I punched little Patrick, I told her “because little Patrick has a face I want to punch.”



Twenty three years later, and I find myself in a similar position.



Little Velveteen has a face I want to punch. pic.twitter.com/T68Qhrdsxa — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) October 4, 2018

What's next?

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal and his management team are currently busy in investigating who Aleister Black's mystery attacker is.

There are several names who could turn out to be potential accusers and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa could very well be the culprit behind all of this.

As of right now, only time will tell what the future holds for Ciampa and it could very well be assumed that a feud between him and The Velveteen Dream is on the cards right now.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com