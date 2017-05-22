WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa on what he whispered to Johnny Gargano before betraying him

Tommaso Ciampa reveals what he whispered into Johnny Gargano's ear before betraying the latter, after their match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Ciampa turned on Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

What’s the story?

Tommaso Ciampa has taken to social media to reiterate what he apparently whispered into his now-former tag-team partner Johnny Gargano’s ear after their ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Ciampa posted a GIF of his aforementioned conversation and subsequent attack on Gargano, via his official social media handle with the caption: “This wasn't our moment...this is my moment"

In case you didn’t know...

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano rose to prominence in NXT since their debut as DIY back in 2015. They have previously held the NXT tag-team championships.

The heart of the matter

Ciampa and Gargano competed against the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) at NXT Takeover: Chicago this past Saturday and failed in their bid to regain the NXT tag-team belts, losing their ladder match to Akam and Rezar. Following the match, Tommaso Ciampa turned on his longtime friend and tag-team partner Johnny Gargano, launching a vicious attack on the latter.

Gargano was reportedly taken out of the arena in an ambulance. Here’s what Ciampa tweeted a few hours after the event:

"This wasn't our moment...this is my moment"

pic.twitter.com/Lp1t4xuDr8 — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 21, 2017

Ciampa can be seen saying “This wasn’t our moment…this is my moment.” which in reference to their main-event showcase against the Authors of Pain at the Takeover event.

What’s next?

Tommaso Ciampa reportedly suffered an ankle injury – something that took place at an event before their match at NXT Takeover: Chicago, and may apparently miss the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Gargano, who was at the receiving end of a brutal beat-down at the hands of Ciampa, will return to action as soon as he’s cleared for an in-ring return by the WWE doctors.

Author’s take

DIY was one of the more dynamic teams to have competed on NXT as of late, and this split may come as a shock to fans of the team the world over. Nevertheless, Ciampa’s betrayal of Gargano does set-up a grudge match between the two former team-mates, perhaps at a future NXT Takeover event.