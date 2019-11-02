WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa puts NXT over SmackDown in a Twitter post

Tommaso Ciampa

This week's episode of SmackDown has left the internet and social media buzzing for all the right reasons. Due to technical problems, most of the Superstars that participated at Crown Jewel faced a flight delay that stretched for more than six hours. As a result, WWE had to bring in back-up for SmackDown in the form of the Superstars from NXT.

The talents of The Black and Gold Brand led an invasion that started with Shayna Baszler laying out the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and continued till the end of the show with Triple H and his disciples standing tall in the middle of the ring and declaring war on both RAW and SmackDown.

Tommaso Ciampa recently took to Twitter to post a photo-collage of his deeds at this week's SmackDown and subtly indicated that NXT is better than The Blue Brand with the help of a few emojis.

The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time

Tommaso Ciampa has for long proclaimed himself to be 'The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time' ever since he put on incredible matches against his frenemy Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOvers that received critical acclaim. The Sicilian Psychopath also became the NXT Champion at one point in time but had to relinquish the title due to an unfortunate neck injury.

Ciampa returned recently on the October 2 episode of NXT and confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole. This week on SmackDown, he was one of the many NXT Superstars that invaded the Blue Brand.

He interrupted The Miz during his Miz TV segment, whereafter, The Miz challenged Ciampa to a match. The Blackheart then put on a stellar performance against The Miz and earned a pinfall victory over him after hitting him with the Fairytale Ending.

Tommaso Ciampa has been an advocate of NXT's brilliance for a long time and it is no wonder that he would go so far as to prove that NXT is better than the other two major brands through this tweet.

