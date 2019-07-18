WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa rejects move to RAW or SmackDown

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 91 // 18 Jul 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tommaso Ciampa

What's the story?

Tomasso Ciampa is possibly one of the best Superstars in WWE, currently, including those in the main roster. The former NXT Champion was dealt a serious blow to his incredible title reign when he suffered a neck injury earlier this year.

There has been no indication when he will return to NXT, but when he does return, he will not be moving to RAW or SmackDown, but back to NXT, where he wants to win the NXT Championship once again, which he revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

In case you didn't know...

Ciampa won the NXT Championship when he defeated Aleister Black in 2018, but had to vacate it in March 2019 after suffering a neck injury.

He returned to NXT TakeOver: New York a month later to congratulate Johnny Gargano, who had won the NXT Championship after defeating Adam Cole.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with SI.com, Ciampa said he has "unfinished business" in NXT and that NXT was his "home", while also revealing that he wants to win back the NXT Championship.

“I don’t know if people think I’m going to Raw or SmackDown, but here’s a spoiler, I’m not. I’m going to NXT. If someone tells me anything else, I’m answering them with a no. I bleed black and gold. NXT is home. And I have unfinished business there.

“I didn’t lose the title storyline or not, entertainment or not, that title meant the world to me. I was ‘The Guy’ for NXT, the hottest brand in the entire world. I came through knee surgery and two shoulder surgeries to get to that point. That’s what I worked my entire career for, so giving up the title is not how I envisioned it ending," said Ciampa

What's next?

The next NXT PPV is NXT TakeOver: Toronto, which happens a day before SummerSlam, on August 10, 2019.