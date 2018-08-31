WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa savagely mocks the PWI 500 list

Tommaso Ciampa

What's the story?

Since making his return from injury at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia, current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has been at the top of his very game considering the fact that the 'Sicilian Psychopath' has been one of the focal points of one of wrestling's current hot angles.

In case you didn't know...

After suffering a ruptured ACL, Tommaso Ciampa finally made his much-awaited return to NXT TV at TakeOver: Philadelphia on the 27th of January, 2018. Following which, Ciampa went on to cost Johnny Gargano his second NXT Title shot against Andrade 'Cien' Almas, before eventually making his return to in-ring competition in the main event of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

At TakeOver: NOLA, Ciampa would go on to lose his return match to his arch-rival Johnny Gargano under Unsanctioned Match rules. However, on the 25th of July, Tommaso Ciampa won the NXT Championship for the very first time in his career after he defeated now former-champion Aleister Black to win the title after Gargano accidentally caused an interference and hit the latter with the championship belt.

The heart of the matter

Tommaso Ciampa is currently coming fresh off his first NXT Title defense against his arch-rival Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV and after the recent revelations of the PWI top 500 list, Ciampa subsequently took it to his official Twitter handle in order to mock the list in classic fashion.

The Blackheart took it to his official Twitter handle and mocked the PWI 500 list with the following tweet and apparently isn't too concerned about what the critics have in mind for the current NXT Champion.

#PWI500 Top Ten:



1. Tommaso Ciampa



2. The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time



3. The Champ



4. The Main Event



5. Mr. Takeover



6. Psycho Killer



7. Tommy Sports Entertainment



8. BLACKHEART



9. (See # 1-8)



10. (Photo Below) pic.twitter.com/qSJWOaaJyk — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 29, 2018

What's next?

Tommaso Ciampa is currently in his first reign as NXT Champion and following his first successful title defense against Johnny Gargano, the champ will now look forward to defending his title belt on every single TakeOver PPV.