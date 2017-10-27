WWE News: Tommy Dreamer speaks about bringing a former WWE Diva back for her final match

Candice Michelle returns to the sport for Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore Show in December

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Still Real To Us, Tommy Dreamer opened up on getting former WWE Diva Candice Michelle back for her last match ever.

Dreamer said that Michelle entered the sport without any prior training, but did exceptionally well, hence both she and the fans deserved a final farewell for her pro-wrestling character.

In case you didn’t know…

Candice Michelle performed for the WWE from 2004-09, initially appearing as a valet and later transitioning into a consistent in-ring competitor.

The 39-year-old had no previous wrestling experience before joining the WWE, and had only dabbled in modelling and acting.

The heart of the matter

Tommy Dreamer opened up on the primary motive behind him bringing back Candice Michelle for her farewell match which is set to go down in his promotion ‘House of Hardcore’ this December.

“We are sending off Candice Michelle. When you leave WWE, people think that you just disappear (and) I was blessed to have a nice farewell from WWE even though they brought me back," said Dreamer.

He added more on Michelle's farewell match, “I'm giving Candice Michelle her last ever match (and) it really is her last ever match. She couldn't believe I wanted to do that for her (and) I was like, 'Hey! You were a person who came in as a Go Daddy girl; you knew nothing about wrestling and just fell into it.”

Dreamer continued, explaining how Michelle went on to become a great in-ring talent and champion. He added that the fans, as well as Candice herself, need closure on her character in the sport.

What’s next?

Candice Michelle competes in her last match at the House of Hardcore 36, Blizzard Bowl Show on December 2nd.

Author’s take

Candice Michelle truly is one of the most underappreciated talents in the sport, and it’s great to see her get finally get the swan song she deserves.

I for one will definitely tune in for her farewell performance. It’s guaranteed to be Candylicious!