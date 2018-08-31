WWE News: Toni Storm's WWE career halted by injury

Toni Storm suffers injury at the worst time

What's the story?

Toni Storm is one of female wrestling's brightest and most promising talents. She broke into the mainstream during the first Mae Young Classic, she was set to be one of the favourites for the second MYC, and was poised to be a pivotal part of NXT UK. However, all of that has been put on hold as the young star has suffered an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Storm made it to the semi-finals of the first Mae Young Classic, beating Ayesha Raymond, Lacey Evans, and World of Sport's Viper to get there. Sadly she failed to progress to the finals and couldn't make it past Kairi Sane.

The heart of the matter

Storm took part in the recent NXT UK tapings in Birmingham England, as the WWE crowned their first ever NXT UK Women's Champion. Storm continued her tournament success there by making it to the finals, but fell short once again to promising NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley.

However, Dave Meltzer reports on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Storm picked up an injury during the final which threatens to derail Storm's progress in WWE. She's currently due to take part in the Mae Young Classic 2 final at Evolution, but there's no real news on whether her injury will affect this.

Storm was injured in the tournament and was pulled from her European bookings this weekend. No word on the injury or the severity of it. Apparently the belief is that it’s serious since wXw stripped her of the women’s title rather than waiting for her to heal up and return and lose it.

Storm did walk to the back on her own after the match with Ripley, but after the match, she did appear to be injured.

Indie promotion wXw confirmed the injury via social media, and made an announcement stating they were stripping her of their women's title, which as Meltzer hints - can't be a good sign.

Press Release: wXw Women's Champion @tonistorm_ injured - title vacated - full press release attached to this tweet, German version on https://t.co/bUtgMx2aTd pic.twitter.com/sLvl01w1CC — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) August 29, 2018

What's next?

Hopefully Storm can recover in time to take part in the Mae Young Classic final, otherwise WWE might have to change their plans for the tournament again! The first time being Tegan Nox's unfortunate knee injury, with the Welsh starlet reportedly set to win the whole tournament beforehand.

Do you think Toni Storm will return in time for the MYC final? Have your say in the comments.