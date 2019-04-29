×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE lists Top 10 moments from the first episode of SmackDown

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
200   //    29 Apr 2019, 16:52 IST

The Rock and Triple H
The Rock and Triple H

What's the story?

WWE's official Instagram account recently posted a series of stories on the eve of 20 years of SmackDown Live.

The series commemorates the top 10 moments from the very first episode of SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

At the peak of the Attitude Era, WWE began producing another TV show, as a counterpart to its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. The show was called SmackDown, and aired its first episode on April 29th, 1999.

SmackDown was WWE's answer to WCW's Thunder, and was originally planned to be a 2-hour show featuring the WWE divas. This didn't work out though, and it ended up becoming a traditional wrestling program. During the early days of the show, The Rock consistently dubbed it as "his show", as the name 'SmackDown' was taken from The Rock's famous catchphrase, "lay the smack down".

The first episode of SmackDown used the Raw set, which is evident by the signature red ring ropes and the entrance stage in the video series

The heart of the matter

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the blue show, WWE put out a video series on its Instagram story, chronicling the Top 10 moments from the first episode of SmackDown.

Here's the link to the Instagram story, and following is the list of the 10 moments that are featured in the list.

#10 The Big Show's impressive drop kick to put down Test.

#9 The Brood's eerie entrance.

Advertisement

#8 Mark Henry saves D'Lo Brown.

#7 Ken Shamrock tries to hit Bradshaw with a baseball bat, misses.

#6 Mankind defeats The Big Boss Man with Big Show's help.

#5 X-Pac & Kane defeat The New Age Outlaws.

#4 The crowd sings along with The Rock.

#3 The Corporation joins The Ministry of Darkness.

#2 The Corporate Ministry interferes in the main event.

#1 Stone Cold stuns The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

What's next?

With The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, now being a member of the blue brand, plus the show boasting talents like Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, and Finn Balor, the immediate future looks nothing but bright for the blue show.

What are your thoughts on the list? Did they miss any moment? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Rock Stone Cold Steve Austin Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time History of WWE
Advertisement
The first episode of WWE SmackDown Roster: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
The roster on the first episode of Smackdown Live: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
10 greatest SmackDown moments of all time
RELATED STORY
10 shocking moments from WWF (WWE) 1999
RELATED STORY
Top 10 highest rated episodes in SmackDown history
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who are/were the Heart and Soul of WWE Smackdown
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: Top 4 things noted from the episode after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 things WWE did right on this week’s episode (April 23, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Details emerge on fan who was stretchered out from SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us