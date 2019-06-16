WWE News: Top Champion discusses booking issues in WWE

The McMahon family on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently appeared at Celebrity Fan Fest and answered several questions in a Q&A session.

Lynch talked about the issues with WWE's booking, stating that she wants more consistency in the product.

In case you didn't know...

Despite losing the moniker of Becky 2 Belts, The Man still has a strong hold on the spotlight, and still seems to be incredibly popular among the fans. Becky Lynch has had a dream run so far, ever since she underwent a character change, that saw her turn from a cheerful babyface to a ruthless anti-hero. Ultimately, she ended up winning both Women's Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, by defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Recently, Becky Lynch appeared at Celebrity Fan Fest, and her signing was the 2nd biggest out of the whole bunch, falling just short of Aquaman. After the 6-hour long signing was done and dusted with, Becky took to Twitter and thanked the fans, adding that she will eventually overtake Aquaman.

The heart of the matter

During the fest, Lynch sat down for a Q&A session, alongside Finn Balor and Daniel Bryan. Lynch spoke in detail about what changes she would like to see in WWE going forward.

I would love to see a little bit more consistency, I think things take off and then drop off and things get confusing.

Lynch has faced booking issues on several occasions throughout her WWE career. Although she eventually overcame these issues and did incredibly well for herself, it's no secret that WWE's booking issues have hurt the characters of several Superstars.

What Becky wants to see change in WWE pic.twitter.com/pwkl6Bo3zJ — daynolin ⎊ 𝘧𝘢𝘯 ‎ (@legitbecky) June 14, 2019

What's next?

Becky Lynch will face off against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd, in a WWE Raw Women's Title rematch from Money In The Bank.

What are your thoughts on Lynch's comments in regards to issues with booking in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!