WWE News: Top Mae Young Classic star makes her official WWE debut

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
83   //    28 Mar 2019, 04:30 IST

Piper Niven
Piper Niven

What's the story?

On tonight's edition of NXT UK, former Mae Young Classic competitor Piper Niven aka Viper made her debut for the NXT UK brand, as the Scottish sensation was involved in a heated altercation with a former champion on her very first night.

In case you didn't know...

Piper Niven made her Professional Wrestling debut at the age of 16 with the Scottish Wrestling Alliance before eventually moving to Japan where she started competing for top Puroresu promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom.

In 2015, Niven won the ICW Women's World Championship and became the inaugural champion in the process. In 2017, the former two-time ICW Women's Champion made her WWE debut as part of the Mae Young Classic, as she managed to defeat Santana Garrett and Serena Deeb in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Niven was eventually eliminated from the tournament by her close friend Toni Storm in the third round and later in the same year, Niven made her return to Scotland's #1 promotion ICW as well.

The heart of the matter

Prior to her WWE NXT UK debut earlier tonight, Piper Niven lost her SWA World Championship to Utami Hayashishita, however, despite her title loss, Niven remained pretty confident heading into tonight's edition of NXT UK and her let actions speak for itself.

With former NXT UK Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley securing a dominating singles win over Xia Brookside, 'The Nightmare' decided to cut a promo stating that she is the most dominant woman in all of NXT UK.

However, Ripley was then interrupted by the debuting Niven, who shocked the crowd and decided to stand up to the former NXT UK Woman's Champion, as the two had an intense staredown.

What's next?

Clearly, Piper Niven wasn't too keen on Rhea Ripley claiming herself to be the most dominant woman in all of NXT UK and chances are we could very well witness a showdown between the two ladies at the next NXT UK TakeOver.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Pro Wrestling Fanatic.
