WWE News: Top main roster star makes his return to NXT in a surprise reunion

The Kings of Wrestling

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar and one half of The Bar, Cesaro, made his return to WWE NXT for one night only, as he reunited with his former tag team partner Kassius Ohno in Orlando, Florida last night.

In case you didn't know...

During their tenure on the Independent Circuit, The Kings of Wrestling represented several notable Indie promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling, Chikara, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and even Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

The duo of Cesaro (formerly known as Claudio Castagnoli) and Kassius Ohno (formerly known as Chris Hero) are also former CZW Tag Team Champions, JCW Tag Team Champions, Chikara Campeones de Parejas, and the ROH World Tag Team Championships as well and at one point The KOW also held all three titles simultaneously.

After their initial run, The Kings of Wrestling also reformed at ROH's first internet pay-per-view, Final Battle 2009 and eventually went on a record-breaking ROH World Tag Title reign, after holding the titles for a total of 364 days, as well as being voted as The Wrestling Observer's Tag Team of the Year.

The heart of the matter

At last night NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida, Kassius Ohno was involved in singles competition against former NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, as two of NXT's finest competitors went toe-to-toe with each other in front of an electric crowd in Orlando.

However, the match eventually ended in a disqualification, when Cole's fellow Undisputed Era stablemates made their presence felt by attacking Ohno and in a turn of shocking events, this subsequently led to the NXT return of former five-time WWE Tag Team Champion Cesaro, who ran down to the ring to a thunderous ovation and evened up the odds.

This was the first time in years when The Kings of Wrestling reunited in a wrestling ring and Cesaro also became the very latest main roster superstar to make a surprise appearance in NXT.

Check out the video below:

What's next?

As of right now, this reunion between Cesaro and Kassius Ohno seems like a one-time thing only and it'll definitely be interesting to note what the future holds for The Kings of Wrestling, considering that Cesaro is already in a tag team with Sheamus,