WWE News: Top Mexican star makes debut during recent set of NXT tapings

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 788 // 25 Aug 2018, 13:04 IST

Who is Humberto Carrillo?

What's the story?

It was reported a while ago that WWE were interested in two top Mexican talents, Garza Jr and Ultimo Ninja. However, whereas Garza Jr is yet to report to the performance centre due to injury, Ultimo Ninja turned up at the recent set of NXT tapings and even wrestled a match.

In case you didn't know...

WWE are making a push to increase their global reach and are quickly amassing a strong stable of Mexican talent and luchadors. Andrade "Cien" Almas is rising through the ranks on SmackDown Live and Rey Mysterio is reportedly on his way back to the WWE very soon.

The heart of the matter

Ultimo Ninja is set to be a great addition to the NXT roster and he even made his debut at the most recent set of television tapings for the yellow brand, although it might've flown under the radar for most people. That's because he debuted as Humberto Carrillo and didn't wear his Lucha mask.

Scoop #47: Humberto Carrillo vs Jaxon Ryker pic.twitter.com/aqU8xhZd8H — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 24, 2018

It seems that for now, Carrillo/Ultimo Ninja is just acting as enhancement talent until he gets his official NXT name as he fought in a losing effort to Jaxon Ryker. Ryker, whose real name is Chad Lail, will be recognisable to many as Gunner from TNA.

What's next?

Hopefully, Garza Jr. will be able to head to the performance centre soon so that we can see what the WWE had planned for the duo. I wouldn't mind seeing them together as a tag-team personally, but I'm down for whatever the WWE has planned for them.

One thing is for certain though, the NXT roster is ridiculously full of talent and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. with the likes of Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and Io Shirai recently been added to name just a handful.

