WWE News: Top NXT Superstar makes his return to in-ring competition from injury

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 531 // 18 Aug 2018, 03:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Oney Lorcan

What's the story?

NXT superstar Oney Lorcan is quite arguably one of the most underrated superstars in the entire WWE roster today and after being sidelined with a nasty injury for a while, the 32-year-old Boston native has now finally made his return to the squared circle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Since making his Professional Wrestling debut in 2008, Oney Lorcan has competed for top independent promotions such as CZW, PWG, and Evolve Wrestling.

Lorcan, who has been performing for WWE's developmental brand NXT since 2015, broke his orbital bone at NXT TakeOver: Chicago when he teamed up with British star Danny Burch in hope of dethroning the current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong).

Despite coming up short in their match, Burch and Lorcan definitely did put up a pretty valiant effort and also took numerous dangerous bumps throughout the match against the dynamic duo of O'Reilly and Strong.

The heart of the matter

After undergoing surgery to fix his broken orbital bone and being sidelined for a lengthy amount of time period, NXT standout Oney Lorcan made his return to in-ring competition last night at the recently concluded NXT House Show in Lowell, Massachusetts.

As expected, Lorcan teamed up with Danny Burch in his return match as the duo faced-off against the deadly duo of Hanson and Rowe, collectively known as The War Raiders.

You can check out a clip of Lorcan's return to NXT below:

Tonight, @_StarDESTROYER and @strongstylebrit returned to tag team action and couldn’t be happier with the crowd in #NXTLowell. 👆✌️ pic.twitter.com/AVs19lA8f5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 17, 2018

What's next?

Now that Oney Lorcan is finally back in NXT, it is somewhat safe to assume that he and Burch will be heading forward together as a proud tag team for the yellow and black brand. The duo has already proved themselves as one of the most underrated and talented tag teams in the company today and will be looking to impress the WWE Universe and the NXT management in the near future as well.

A potential NXT Tag Title rematch against The Undisputed Era could also be on the cards for Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.