WWE News: Top NXT superstar set to challenge for EVOLVE Championship during WrestleMania weekend

Kyle O'Reilly is headed to EVOLVE

What's the story?

Despite having failed to win this year's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament, The Undisputed Era now find themselves in contention to bring more gold to the faction, with Kyle O'Reilly heading to Evolve Wrestling to challenge for the EVOLVE Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Kyle O'Reilly made his NXT debut in 2017 and at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, the former ROH World Champion joined forces with his good friends Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in order to form The Undisputed Era on NXT.

O'Reilly and Fish won the NXT Tag Team Titles that very year by defeating Sanity members Killian Dain and Eric Young. And in order to kick-start 2018 in a big way, The Undisputed Era added Roderick Strong to the group. They retained the NXT Tag Team Titles and Adam Cole also won the NXT North American Championship.

The heart of the matter

At Evolve 124, current Evolve Wrestling Champion, Austin Theory had the chance to become a Double Champion when he went toe-to-toe with JD Drake for the WWN Championship. However, Theory eventually failed in his quest to become a double champion and shortly after his match, the Evolve Champion was challenged by Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly appeared on the big screen and cut a promo with his fellow Undisputed Era stablemates accompanying him. Theory was put on notice by the former NXT Tag Team Champion, who is now all set to challenge for the EVOLVE Championship during WrestleMania weekend.

What's next?

Evolve Wrestling's next big event is set to take place on the 4th of April during WrestleMania weekend and the show now features a huge one-on-one EVOLVE Championship match between Austin Theory and Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, for one, will be determined to bring some gold back to The Undisputed Era.

