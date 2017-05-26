WWE News: Top NXT Superstar turning heel

There's been a big heel turn in NXT...so it seems.

by Rohit Nath News 26 May 2017, 15:30 IST

Hideo Itami has had considerably bad luck in his NXT run

Disclaimer: This story contains spoilers from the latest NXT tapings

What’s the story?

As per the latest NXT tapings, it seems like Hideo Itami is turning or has already turned heel.

In case you didn’t know...

Hideo Itami came into NXT towards the end of 2014. He seemed to be on a meteoric rise and was seemingly positioned to become NXT Champion in his home country of Japan. However, due to his injury, he had missed out on the opportunity and was out for over a year. Once he was back, he injured himself again very shortly.

Now back in action, he recently competed in the NXT Championship match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Chicago. He was ultimately unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the title that has eluded him.

After his defeat to Bobby Roode, he got into a heated moment backstage with Kassius Ohno, possibly setting up a feud

The heart of the matter

At the NXT tapings for June, Hideo Itami seemed to go full heel when he attacked Oney Lorcan after a match. Kassius Ohno came in for the save, so that seems to be a ready-made feud for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn right there.

The reason the promotion has decided to turn Itami heel could possibly be to freshen things up with him. There has no doubt been a loss of momentum for Itami. Moreover, his “batch” of NXT Superstars have all gone up to the main roster.

It is more than likely that had it not been for his initial injury in 2015, he too would be up on the main roster with the likes of Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Tyler Breeze, among others. What his position will be when he does eventually come up to the main roster, it is yet to be seen.

Fans have speculated that the Cruiserweight division would be the best place for the Japanese sensation to shine.

What’s next?

Hideo Itami will begin his feud with Kassius Ohno, which should be seen on NXT television very soon.

Author’s take

Hideo Itami as a heel isn’t a bad idea, but there is a bigger chance that the crowd won’t boo him. While he’s definitely had terrible luck in his WWE run so far, the crowd tends to naturally get behind Itami.

That being said, hopefully, the heel turn can bring out a new vicious side to Itami that has never been seen before, and helps boost his character, making him one of the top stars of NXT before the eventual call-up to either RAW or SmackDown Live.

