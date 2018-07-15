WWE News: Top NXT Superstars get new in-ring names

Donovan Dijak is the latest superstar to undergo a name change in the WWE

What’s the story?

As per the latest updates on WWE.com, two of WWE NXT’s newest superstars in Donovan Dijak and Chad Gunner have apparently earned themselves a brand new in-ring name, as per the recent changes that have been made in WWE’s official website.

In case you didn’t know...

Former Ring of Honor superstar Donovan Dijak first reported to the WWE Performance Center on the 21st of August, 2017 and was officially signed to a WWE contract, after WWE initially pulled a contract offer from Dijak following a legal threat from ROH.

During his tenure with ROH, Dijak established himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the world of Professional Wrestling and the former ROH Top Prospect Winner also enjoyed a very illustrious career in the Independent circuit as well.

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2017, Gunner was most notably working for Impact Wrestling, where he is a former TNA Television Champion and the 32-year-old initially reported to WWE’s developmental brand NXT in May of 2017.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com recently posted an update regarding their every current Performance Center recruit and it has been noted that two of NXT’s newest superstars in Chris Dijak and Gunner have been listed under new in-ring names.

In case you're unfamiliar, let us introduce you to EVERY Superstar at the @WWEPerformCtr! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/uaqBBxeCve — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2018

As noted, according to the gallery, Dijak will now be known as Dominik Dijakovic, whereas, Gunner, who has been wrestling under the Chad Lail name, will be known as Jaxson Ryker moving forward.

What’s next?

Dominik Dijakovic and Jaxson Ryker have been occasionally competing on NXT TV and the two men are rather more active as house show wrestlers. However, with the latest changes being made to their in-ring names, it now looks like both Dijakovic and Ryker will be working on television on a rather more regular occasion and it will also be interesting to note what sort of storylines NXT has in store for both these talented men.

What do you think of the new names? Let us know below in the comments.