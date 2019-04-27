WWE News: Top prospect released from WWE

This high-flying prospect has chosen to part ways with WWE

What's the story?

One of the NXT brand's top prospects -- Stacey Ervin Jr. -- has now seemingly parted ways with the WWE.

Ervin made his debut on WWE NXT last year, and has been praised by many for his incredible aerial skills and work ethic.

In case you didn't know...

Stacey Ervin Jr. is a 25-year-old veteran gymnast who had been receiving rave reviews from the vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as experts for his work in the WWE's NXT brand.

However, Ervin is said to have allegedly suffered concussion issues, and has been out of in-ring action for quite some time now.

The heart of the matter

Stacey Ervin Jr. primarily performed high-flying spots during his time in the WWE's NXT brand, however, the hard-working gymnastics expert now seems to have chosen to bid adieu to the WWE.

Ervin posted a detailed statement on his official Instagram account, addressing his exit from WWE. Fans can read his statement below --

The threads of life are so interesting the way they weave a story.It is true. I have parted ways with WWE/NXT. It was not an easy decision, but it was a decision that I felt was right for me. The experiences I have earned, the friendships that I have gained, the fans that supported me, & the lessons I have learned will ALWAYS hold a special place in my life.

Although I decided that my journey as a WWE Superstar would end, I have not given up, & never will give up, my work of creating my envisioned life. Life is too precious to not pursue that which sets your soul on fire.

As I move into a new phase of my life, with new priorities, goals, & aspirations, I aim to continue my pursuit of excellence. It is my sincere hope that you all continue to find inspiration from my journey, & I ask only for continued support. My family, friends, & fans are nothing short of incredible, & I want you to know that I appreciate the positive vibes from each & every single one of you.

We all move forward. We all continue the journey through ups, & downs. This was just a part of my story. A story that I intend to tell nothing other than greatness. Thank you all for sticking with me, & supporting me in all that I do. God bless. Ride the wave.

P.s. Someone told me that I was the highest flyer in WWE history (air time / height from the canvas). If someone could please help confirm that, that'd be an awesome fact for the grandkids someday. #WWE #NXT #RideTheWave #Farewell #ThankYouNXT

What's next?

Despite the departure of Stacey Ervin Jr. from the WWE's developmental brand, the world of NXT has no shortage of great performers in its ranks.

Here's hoping Stacey Ervin Jr. finds success and happiness in his future endeavors.

What are your thoughts on Stacey Ervin Jr. bidding adieu to WWE NXT? Sound off!