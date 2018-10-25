WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar reportedly injured

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 576 // 25 Oct 2018, 02:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lashley returns to WWE in April 2018.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley is reportedly working hurt, according to the Wrestling Observer.

In case you didn't know

Lashley debuted in WWE in 2005, first appearing on SmackDown before moving to ECW, capturing the ECW World Championship at December to Dismember in 2006.

Leaving the company in April 2008 after a six-month absence, Lashley joined Impact Wrestling in 2009 and returned for a much more notable run in 2014.

Establishing himself as the company's top heel, Lashley held the Impact World, Tag Team X-Division and King of the Mountain championships simultaneously, and incorporated his real-life MMA skills to the program.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 34, Lashley returned to the WWE, and recently turned heel, aligning himself with NXT Superstar Lio Rush, and injury Kevin Owens in a rare double-turn in the company.

He has most recently entered a feud with former Universal Champion Finn Balor, with Balor upsetting Lashley during the show.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, Lashley has been working hurt recently, but is not expected to take time off to deal with the injury.

This injury may explain why Lashley lost to Finn Balor quickly this week on RAW, despite the company aiming to build the former Army ranger as their next top heel.

There has been no information about what kind of injury the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion is dealing with or its severity.

Lashley is just one of a number of Superstars who are seemingly working hurt, with Alexa Bliss out with a concussion, and Braun Strowman has been spotted limping at several live events.

What's next?

Lashley can be seen competing each Monday Night on RAW, airing live on the USA Network.

As a top star, he is expected to have some involvement at the upcoming Crown Jewel show, though nothing has been announced.

Are you enjoying Lashley's new partnership with Lio Rush. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!