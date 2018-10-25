×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar reportedly injured

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Rumors
576   //    25 Oct 2018, 02:47 IST

Lashley returns to WWE in April 2018.
Lashley returns to WWE in April 2018.

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley is reportedly working hurt, according to the Wrestling Observer.

In case you didn't know

Lashley debuted in WWE in 2005, first appearing on SmackDown before moving to ECW, capturing the ECW World Championship at December to Dismember in 2006.

Leaving the company in April 2008 after a six-month absence, Lashley joined Impact Wrestling in 2009 and returned for a much more notable run in 2014.

Establishing himself as the company's top heel, Lashley held the Impact World, Tag Team X-Division and King of the Mountain championships simultaneously, and incorporated his real-life MMA skills to the program.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 34, Lashley returned to the WWE, and recently turned heel, aligning himself with NXT Superstar Lio Rush, and injury Kevin Owens in a rare double-turn in the company.

He has most recently entered a feud with former Universal Champion Finn Balor, with Balor upsetting Lashley during the show.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, Lashley has been working hurt recently, but is not expected to take time off to deal with the injury.

This injury may explain why Lashley lost to Finn Balor quickly this week on RAW, despite the company aiming to build the former Army ranger as their next top heel.

There has been no information about what kind of injury the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion is dealing with or its severity.

Lashley is just one of a number of Superstars who are seemingly working hurt, with Alexa Bliss out with a concussion, and Braun Strowman has been spotted limping at several live events.

What's next?

Lashley can be seen competing each Monday Night on RAW, airing live on the USA Network.

As a top star, he is expected to have some involvement at the upcoming Crown Jewel show, though nothing has been announced.

Are you enjoying Lashley's new partnership with Lio Rush. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Finn Balor
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar To Miss Major PPV?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy wrestles last match for WWE;...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley injured,...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Elias Turned Face On RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars Who Are Currently Working Injured 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Jason Jordan to never return from injury;...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Lio Rush became Monday Night Raw manager...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge Monday Night Raw storyline...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Has WWE given up on one Raw superstar?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us