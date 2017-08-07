WWE News: Top RAW Superstar to miss SummerSlam because of injury

Bayley will miss SummerSlam.

Bayley was to take on Alexa Bliss in Summerslam

Following last week's episode of WWE RAW, we found out that Bayley had picked up a shoulder injury during her match with the indomitable Nia Jax. The severity of the injury was not known right after the show but there were rumours that Bayley would be evaluated backstage before tonight's episode of RAW.

WWE just tweeted an update from Mike Rome ahead of RAW and we have some bad news for all the Hugsters out there as Bayley looks set to miss her shot at the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam because of the aforementioned shoulder injury.

It is unclear who will replace Bayley at SummerSlam as of now but it will probably be either Nia Jax or former champion Sasha Banks. Banks has momentum behind her and Banks facing Bliss would have the babyface vs heel dynamic that WWE would prefer.

Expect Jax and Banks to have a #1 contender's match on RAW soon, maybe as soon as tonight.

Our thoughts go out to Bayley. She must be gutted at coming this close a big title match at one of WWE biggest shows of the year in the same building where she won the NXT Women's Championship, only to be injured weeks before the show.