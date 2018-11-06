WWE News: Top SmackDown star challenges Hulk Hogan to a match at WrestleMania 35

Hulk Hogan at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan has had a positive last few months in the WWE. After being reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, Hogan returned to WWE television at the Crown Jewel PPV where he was the host of the show.

Following a tweet, where he seemed to take a potshot at WWE's Superstars, Hogan was challenged to a match by a top SmackDown Superstar for a match at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks ago, Hogan spoke about how he was excited for the Crown Jewel show as well as WrestleMania.

Hogan said that he was excited to be at the show and said, "You know something maniacs? It feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here with all my Hulkamaniacs, brother."

The heart of the matter

On Monday, Hogan tweeted about how he was much bigger than the rest of the WWE's Superstars and that he wanted to get under 300 pounds. This seemed like a shot at the rest of the WWE Superstars.

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don’t want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

One man seemed to not take Hogan's tweet lightly and replied with a challenge to the WWE icon. SmackDown Live Superstar and former United States champion, Rusev, challenged Hogan to a match at WrestleMania 35.

I think you should start with me!!! WM35 falls on #RusevDay https://t.co/8rgET5Umin — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 5, 2018

Rusev has already wrestled one WWE legend this year, when he faced The Undertaker in a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

What's next?

Hogan, who will be a few months shy of his 66th birthday at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019, hasn't wrestled in a pro wrestling match in 6 years, with his last match being a 6-man tag team match back in Impact Wrestling in 2012.

His last match in the WWE was over a decade ago, in 2006 against Randy Orton.