WWE News: Top SmackDown star went to ER after life-threatening allergy

Kairi Sane suffered a massive health scare

What's the story?

Kairi Sane hasn't done too much in the past month or so since being called up to SmackDown Live. However, Sane shockingly revealed on Twitter that a few months ago, she suffered from an anaphylactic shock - a life-threatening allergy, prompting her to go to the ER.

She thanked a fellow WWE-superstar and her best friend, citing her as the reason she made it through.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane has had quite some bad luck in terms of her health since arriving in the USA and WWE in general. She reportedly suffered two concussions relatively early on and late last year had the hand, foot and mouth disease, something that's usually seen in 5-year-olds.

Thankfully she recovered from that, and thankfully she recovered from the anaphylactic shock, something that sounds really scary in hindsight.

She hasn't been utilised too much since joining the main roster. She's with Asuka in a tag team called The Kabuki Warriors.

The heart of the matter

Just for context, this is the definition of an anaphylactic shock:

An extreme, often life-threatening allergic reaction to an antigen to which the body has become hypersensitive.

Kairi Sane revealed on Twitter that she suffered an anaphylactic shock a few months ago and it was Io Shirai who called and took her in an ambulance. She stated that Shirai held her hand the whole way through and it was the reason why she was able to overcome it.

Actually a few months ago, I went to the ER due to anaphylactic shock. I was able to overcome it because my best friend, @shirai_io helped me.

She held my hand in the ambulance and continued to encourage me. It’s thanks to you that I am who I am today#WeNeverGiveUp#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/iW6M2VoR53 — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2019

We're glad to see Kairi Sane fully back in action and fully healthy again. Health scares must be countered with the utmost caution. It's possible that she is one of the unlucky few whose bodies have to adjust a bit when moving abroad. Though she's been in the US for a couple of years now, it's possible that it's all catching up to her.

What's next?

Kairi Sane will hope to be featured on SmackDown frequently as she and fellow-former NXT Women's Champion Asuka hope to claim the Women's Tag Team titles from The IIconics.