From the WWE Rumor Mill: Top stars returning to television this week

by Prityush Haldar News 22 May 2017, 22:46 IST

This will be The New Day’s first appearance since the superstar shakeup

The longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, The New Day, are set to return to WWE television on this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. This story was first reported by PWInsider.com.

The New Day were written off television after they were decimated by the Revival on Monday Night Raw. This angle was meant to allow Kofi Kingston to undergo a surgery. The former Intercontinental Champion has now been cleared to return to the ring.

This will be the New Day’s first appearance on WWE TV after being drafted to the blue brand, during the Superstar shake up on the week after Wrestlemania. The return is meant to coincide with the release of a WWE Network exclusive that chronicles the trio’s hosting duties at WrestleMania 33.

During their time away from the ring, Kofi Kingston and Big E travelled to India to help promote the company; Woods was occupied by his YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

The New Day will look to quickly get into their groove on Tuesday nights and chase the SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Championships. The current holders, The Usos, were at odds with the New Day during the latter’s record title reign, and the two teams may soon renew their rivalry, this time in the confines of the blue brand.

New Day’s return will undoubtedly serve to strengthen the tag team division of SmackDown LIVE. The tag division has often been dubbed as the weakest link in the SmackDown roster and the experienced trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods will provide it with some much-needed impetus.

