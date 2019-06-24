WWE Rumors: Popular superstar backstage at WWE Stomping Grounds

Stomping Grounds could have been so much better with Bray Wyatt involved

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt was backstage last night at Stomping Grounds but once again wasn't used as part of the show, since he still awaits creative direction.

In case you didn't know...

The Firefly Funhouse has been airing since April and has become a huge hit with the WWE Universe, but last week on Raw, Wyatt left the Funhouse in what was assumed to have been the final episode of the show.

The former Wyatt Family leader was then backstage last week on Monday Night Raw, but since it was the go-home show before Stomping Grounds, it made sense that the company didn't want to include him in a new feud that soon.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWInsider, Bray Wyatt was once again backstage last night at Stomping Grounds where he seemingly continues to wait for his creative direction. The former WWE Champion has already shown that he has what it takes to be a heavy hitter on Raw with his new gimmick, but WWE knows that they have to handle his in-ring re-debut well otherwise it will ruin his character.

The build towards Extreme Rules next month will begin tonight on Monday Night Raw and since Bray Wyatt's new fiend looks as though he could be someone who isn't a fan of the rules, this could be the perfect pay-per-view event for him to reappear as part of.

What's next?

Expect Bray Wyatt to be backstage at Monday Night Raw tonight since it makes sense for him to debut and pick up a new feud en route to Extreme Rules on July 14th.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return to the ring tonight on Raw?