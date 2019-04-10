WWE News: Top Superstar blasts WWE for ruining his match at WrestleMania 35, apologizes to fans

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.50K // 10 Apr 2019, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This was a wild ride from the start to the end

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently took to Instagram and apologized to the live crowd for not being able to watch his match properly at WrestleMania, and blamed WWE for the same.

The majority of the match was ruined for the live crowd that was sitting at the opposite end of the entrance stage, because of a light that shined from the right side of the stage.

In case you didn't know. . .

AJ Styles and Randy Orton tore the house down at WrestleMania 35, and had an incredible match that ended up being one of the best bouts of the night.

Styles won the match after hitting Orton with The Phenomenal Forearm. Later, it came to Orton's knowledge that a bright light shone on the entrance stage throughout his match with Styles. This light made it almost impossible for the viewers on the opposite side to enjoy the match.

The heart of the matter

Orton posted a picture of the bright light on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. He proceeded to apologize to the fans for the distraction, and added that this was WWE's doing.

Randy's Instagram post

Later, Orton posted a couple of videos that showed how the fans on the opposite side of the entrance stage couldn't see the match at all, because of the shining light obstructing their view. In the following video posted by Orton, you can hear the fans getting annoyed by the light and chanting "we can't see" in unison.

What's next?

WrestleMania is an incredible experience that sticks with the fans for a long time. It's a shame that the possible show-stealer of the night was ruined for a large group of fans, who had spent their hard-earned money to buy tickets with a good view.

What are your thoughts on Orton's comments and his apology to the fans?

Advertisement