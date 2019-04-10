×
WWE News: Top Superstar blasts WWE for ruining his match at WrestleMania 35, apologizes to fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
5.50K   //    10 Apr 2019, 11:47 IST

This was a wild ride from the start to the end
This was a wild ride from the start to the end

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently took to Instagram and apologized to the live crowd for not being able to watch his match properly at WrestleMania, and blamed WWE for the same.

The majority of the match was ruined for the live crowd that was sitting at the opposite end of the entrance stage, because of a light that shined from the right side of the stage.


In case you didn't know. . .

AJ Styles and Randy Orton tore the house down at WrestleMania 35, and had an incredible match that ended up being one of the best bouts of the night.

Styles won the match after hitting Orton with The Phenomenal Forearm. Later, it came to Orton's knowledge that a bright light shone on the entrance stage throughout his match with Styles. This light made it almost impossible for the viewers on the opposite side to enjoy the match.


The heart of the matter

Orton posted a picture of the bright light on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. He proceeded to apologize to the fans for the distraction, and added that this was WWE's doing.


Randy
Randy's Instagram post


Later, Orton posted a couple of videos that showed how the fans on the opposite side of the entrance stage couldn't see the match at all, because of the shining light obstructing their view. In the following video posted by Orton, you can hear the fans getting annoyed by the light and chanting "we can't see" in unison.



What's next?

WrestleMania is an incredible experience that sticks with the fans for a long time. It's a shame that the possible show-stealer of the night was ruined for a large group of fans, who had spent their hard-earned money to buy tickets with a good view.

What are your thoughts on Orton's comments and his apology to the fans?

WrestleMania 35 Randy Orton AJ Styles WWE Network
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
