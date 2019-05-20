×
WWE News: Top Superstar busted open badly during championship match [VIDEO]

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.47K   //    20 May 2019, 05:39 IST

A shocking finish
A shocking finish

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio became the new United States Champion in a rather controversial and bizarre finish at Money in the Bank. However, one man left the match completely busted open and it wasn't the new champion - it was Samoa Joe.

After a slight botch from the WWE legend, Samoa Joe was badly busted open. You can watch the clip and see how it happened below.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe defended the United States championship against Rey Mysterio in a WrestleMania 35 rematch. At the grandest stage of them all, Joe submitted and defeated Mysterio in one minute - a loss that Mysterio referred to as "the most humiliating one" in his career.

Rey Mysterio won the match in controversial fashion because Samoa Joe's left shoulder was visibly up. While it wasn't a botch, fans didn't seem to be impressed with the controversial finish.

After the match, Mysterio's son Dominick came to celebrate with his father, but Mysterio was blindsided.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio hit a springboard on Samoa Joe, but the impact was too much and he sat right on his face, causing Joe's nose to bust. You can see how it happened below:

The aftermath of the botch wasn't pleasant and you can see the injury right here. Warning, the image below may not be considered safe for work (NSFW):

Either way, the match was quick (albeit not as quick as their WrestleMania contest). Their rivalry is undoubtedly far from over, so it's going to be interesting to see how they deal with it. The shoulder being up was acknowledged even by the commentators, so it's naturally going to be a part of the storyline.

Either way, Joe suffered a nasty cut and we hope that he recovers soon.

What's next?

Samoa Joe will continue his rivalry with Rey Mysterio on RAW. Follow Sportskeeda and our live coverage of RAW to see what happens!

