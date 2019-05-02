WWE News: Top Superstar hilariously responds to Bray Wyatt's accusations

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 340 // 02 May 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Firefly Funhouse

What's the story?

Recently, Bray Wyatt posted a tweet, calling out Randy Orton for doing a bunch of horrible things to him a couple of years ago.

Orton was quick to respond to Wyatt, and took a jibe at WWE spending millions of dollars on the bug animations during their WrestleMania 33 match.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt feuded over the WWE Title on the road to WrestleMania 33, after Orton won the Royal Rumble match earlier that year. The duo fought for the title at 'Mania, with Randy Orton putting down Wyatt to bag the top gold.

Also read: 5 storylines WWE abruptly canceled

The match was criticised for being too gimmicky, and what irked fans the most was WWE projecting animated bugs onto the ring during the match.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt recently made his return to WWE with a completely new gimmick. Now a children's show host, Wyatt is nailing his vignette promos on Monday Night Raw. The latest edition of his children's show, "Firefly Funhouse", saw him hanging a painting on the wall, which reminded the fans of the time when Randy Orton burned Wyatt's house to the ground.

You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors https://t.co/UfD0FXpNoK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 1, 2019

The former WWE Champion put out a tweet, reminding the WWE Universe the pains Orton had caused him back then. He proceeded to state that he forgives Orton for everything he did to him.

Advertisement

Orton responded with a hilarious tweet, referring to the fact that WWE spent a huge sum on the animated bugs that the fans saw during the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 33.

What's next?

Wyatt has planted a seed for a future rivalry, and fans would love nothing but to see these two former rivals go at it one more time in the near future, now that Wyatt is donning a completely different persona.

What are your views on a potential rivalry between these two Superstars?