×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstar hilariously responds to Bray Wyatt's accusations

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
340   //    02 May 2019, 10:23 IST

Firefly Funhouse
Firefly Funhouse

What's the story?

Recently, Bray Wyatt posted a tweet, calling out Randy Orton for doing a bunch of horrible things to him a couple of years ago.

Orton was quick to respond to Wyatt, and took a jibe at WWE spending millions of dollars on the bug animations during their WrestleMania 33 match.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt feuded over the WWE Title on the road to WrestleMania 33, after Orton won the Royal Rumble match earlier that year. The duo fought for the title at 'Mania, with Randy Orton putting down Wyatt to bag the top gold.

Also read: 5 storylines WWE abruptly canceled

The match was criticised for being too gimmicky, and what irked fans the most was WWE projecting animated bugs onto the ring during the match.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt recently made his return to WWE with a completely new gimmick. Now a children's show host, Wyatt is nailing his vignette promos on Monday Night Raw. The latest edition of his children's show, "Firefly Funhouse", saw him hanging a painting on the wall, which reminded the fans of the time when Randy Orton burned Wyatt's house to the ground.

The former WWE Champion put out a tweet, reminding the WWE Universe the pains Orton had caused him back then. He proceeded to state that he forgives Orton for everything he did to him.

Advertisement

Orton responded with a hilarious tweet, referring to the fact that WWE spent a huge sum on the animated bugs that the fans saw during the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 33.

What's next?

Wyatt has planted a seed for a future rivalry, and fans would love nothing but to see these two former rivals go at it one more time in the near future, now that Wyatt is donning a completely different persona.

What are your views on a potential rivalry between these two Superstars?

Tags:
WWE Raw Randy Orton Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 4 reasons why Bray Wyatt’s new gimmick will be great
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: Top 3 superstars of the night (22 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 creepiest WWE segments of all time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to shareholder backlash to new gimmick
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Unseen backstage footage of Seth Rollins' priceless reaction to Bray Wyatt's new gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
3 possible feuds for the New Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
Why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick is good news for WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: WWE pressured to ditch Bray Wyatt's new gimmick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us