×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstar reveals how Vince McMahon manipulates fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.18K   //    13 Apr 2019, 09:34 IST

The Rock's return and feud with Cena completely overshadowed The Miz
The Rock's return and feud with Cena completely overshadowed The Miz

What's the story?

WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on Barstool Sports and shared a story involving Vince McMahon.

Miz stated that when he impersonated The Rock in 2011, Vince McMahon manipulated the crowd to believe for several seconds that The Miz was actually The Rock.


In case you didn't know...

On the road to WrestleMania 27, The Miz and John Cena went at each other multiple times to build up their eventual 'Mania main event match. The Rock's much-awaited return overshadowed the feud, and he was revealed to be the host of The Show of Shows.

With The Rock involved into the mix, The Miz once impersonated The Great One himself on an episode of Raw and had the fans fooled for a good while before they realized that it wasn't The Rock.


The heart of the matter


While talking to Barstool Sports, Miz revealed the story behind his impersonation segment on Raw.

Apparently, Vince wanted The Miz to mock The People's Champion, despite their visible differences. The Miz had it tough at this point of time, as he had been completely overshadowed in the wake of The Rock's return and feud with John Cena.

Miz donned The Rock's attire, complete with a bald cap on his head. As The Rock's music hit, the arena erupted and The Miz proceeded to go out. Vince had other plans though.

He goes 'WAIT! WAIT!' He waited for the audience to come back down. I enter the arena and all of a sudden I hear another eruption. They believe it's The Rock! But it's me.
Advertisement

The Miz took off his sunglasses and the crowd was still chanting The Rock's name. The moment he began walking down towards the ring, the fans realized that it was The Miz, and booed him out of the building. After the segment was done with, Miz went backstage and asked McMahon how did he know that the crowd would fall for the ploy for so long.

Vince said "I told you! They wanted to believe so much that it was The Rock that they didn't care. They didn't even look. They saw and heard the music. They're not even looking at you. They are just mesmerized by the moment!"

Miz added that this was the moment he realized that Vince McMahon was an absolute genius.


What's next?

The Miz is one of the most popular Superstars on the blue brand today and is all set to move ahead after suffering an unfortunate loss to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

What are your thoughts on this story? Do you believe that Vince is a legit genius when it comes to the art of manipulating a crowd?





Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Miz Vince McMahon
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Former WWE writer reveals how Vince McMahon grants release requests
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon may never sign again and 3 that he could
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 8 superstars Vince McMahon apparently couldn't control
RELATED STORY
4 incredible sacrifices Vince McMahon made for the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Things about Vince McMahon you may not know about
RELATED STORY
4 Current WWE Superstars who had real backstage altercations with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 5 greatest storylines of the Attitude Era
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Vince McMahon considers Becky Lynch the biggest star in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch targets Vince McMahon and rivals on social media
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Things Vince McMahon Secretly Told Us About WrestleMania 35 on this week's RAW (1st April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us