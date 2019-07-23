×
WWE News: Top superstar set to replace Jeff Jarrett for top Indie promotion

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
96   //    23 Jul 2019, 00:25 IST

Double J has been pulled from this week's ICW show
Double J has been pulled from this week's ICW show

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will no longer be competing at this weekend's Insane Championship Wrestling event in Scotland but he has been replaced by popular NXT superstar Kushida.

In case you didn't know...

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kushida signed with WWE during WrestleMania 35 week in April 2019 and made his NXT debut after appearing in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: New York.

Shortly afterward, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion made his in-ring debut for NXT in a match against Kassius Ohno.

Prior to signing with WWE, Kushida was a vital part of the Jr. Heavyweight Division in NJPW where he won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on six different occasions and is a former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, as well.

The heart of the matter

With Jeff Jarrett not being able to make it to this weekend's ICW: Shug's Hoose Party- Night 1- the Scottish promotion took to their official Twitter account and explained the situation by claiming that Jarrett won't be able to make it to the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, moments later, the Scottish promotion once again took to social media and announced that they had replaced the Hall of Famer with NXT sensation Kushida. The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will be facing Just Justice Jackie Polo in what will the debut for the Japanese superstar.

Below is the official announcement made by ICW:

What's next?

Kushida will be making his debut for Insane Championship Wrestling against Jackie Polo in what promises to be a solid match between the two. From here onwards, it will also be interesting to note if this Kushida will be appearing for ICW in the future or not.

Nevertheless, this definitely is a great opportunity for all Scottish fans to get the chance to witness Kushida compete.

Tags:
ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) Jeff Jarrett Kushida
