WWE News: Top Superstar takes a shot at Vince McMahon, says "it's impossible to trust him"

Calling Vince McMahon unpredictable would be an understatement.

What's the story?

We're in the final week on the road to WrestleMania 35 and things are certainly heating up on WWE TV.

While the Triple Threat main event for the Raw Women's title is in focus heading into the Show of Shows, Kofimania has also been a pivotal feature as part of proceedings.

Kofi Kingston finally got his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan for WrestleMania on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, however, the New Day member is still skeptical about the match as he just doesn't trust Vince McMahon.

Kingston took to Twitter to address his upcoming match and threw shade at the WWE boss.

In case you didn't know...

From being an average midcarder to getting a coveted WWE title match at the grandest stage of them all; Kofi Kingston's organic rise is pro wrestling at its finest.

Kingston was the biggest beneficiary of Mustafa Ali's injury a couple of months ago, and after overcoming gauntlet matches and the illogical hurdles set by Vince McMahon, the Dreadlocked Dynamo is on the cusp of achieving a childhood dream in a week.

On a side note, WWE needs to work on that horrendous nickname.

The heart of the matter

WrestleMania 35 is just a week away and Kingston took to Twitter to hype up his WWE Championship match. He still finds it crazy that he will be competing for WWE's most prestigious prize at 'Mania and had a message for Vince McMahon too.

Check out his tweet below:

One week from today, I will be on the cusp of achieving my childhood dream, wrestling for the WWE title...(crazy to say that)



Since a certain someone has made it impossible to trust him at his word, I’m gonna need to see something in writing. No more games. — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 31, 2019

We're with Kofi on this one, no more games Mr. McMahon. However, it's not always that straightforward in the WWE now, is it?

What's next?

We're sure that the boss will have a few surprises up his sleeve to prevent Kingston from releasing his 'Mania dream. The go-home episode of SmackDown Live may have its fair share of twists, but one thing is certain, Kofi will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE title.

Will he win the big one though? Sound off in the comments section below.

