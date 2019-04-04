×
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar concerned about health before big WrestleMania 35 match

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.10K   //    04 Apr 2019, 09:01 IST

Will The Game be 100% fit before WrestleMania?
Will The Game be 100% fit before WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Every WrestleMania, Triple H steals the show with his larger-than-life entrances. But this WrestleMania, he has something else on his mind.

Even though Triple H has been medically cleared to compete, he doesn't know if his pec will hold up during the big match. He revealed so to ESPN (via WrestleZone).

In case you didn't know...

Triple H suffered an injury while teaming with Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel against the Brothers of Destruction. He has since been cleared but he's still not a 100% sure that he's healthy enough to compete at such a high level.

Triple H will be taking on his Evolution stable-mate Batista, who has become a mainstream superstar after the success he achieved in Hollywood. The feud was set up at SmackDown 1000 last year. Batista made an appearance in the past episode of WWE RAW to promote the big match.

The heart of the matter

Triple H may be apprehensive about how his pecs will hold up, but he is excited to go out and perform. This is what he said:

I got cleared up to perform, and my training is good and I feel good. But until you get in there, lifting dumbbells and getting hit by Batista are two totally different things. So I’ll see how it goes, but I feel good and I’m excited to get in there. 

Both men have put their careers on the line in this titanic match. Triple H added the following:

And at this point in my career, I don’t ever want to make it sound like it’s not as big as it is, but at this point in my career, it’s all gravy.

What's next?

Triple H is an individual who always steals the show at WrestleMania. He competes at a very high level despite the fact that he's not a young man anymore. If he's set to perform, he will give it his all for sure.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
