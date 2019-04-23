×
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar hints at watching "Double Or Nothing" live

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
714   //    23 Apr 2019, 15:10 IST

What would be Vince's reaction to the tweet?
What would be Vince's reaction to the tweet?

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Alexa Bliss recently posted a tweet, stating that she is heading to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks and asked for suggestions for a show to watch.

Bliss later ended up deleting the tweet when fans came up with the obvious answer, AEW's "Double Or Nothing".

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling is all set to debut with its very first show on May 25th. The show, which is called "Double Or Nothing", is set to emanate from The MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The event features a multitude of globally recognized wrestlers such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes will be facing off against his brother Dustin at the show.

The heart of the matter

The former Raw Women's Champion Bliss recently took to Twitter and posted a question for her fans, asking for suggestions for a show that she could watch in Las Vegas.

Her tweet read: "Heading to Las Vegas in a couple weeks... really want to see a show. Any suggestions?"

The now deleted tweet
The now deleted tweet

This question led to Bliss' Twitter timeline blowing up with most of the fans suggesting her to go and watch AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing". One wonders whether Bliss was actually asking for suggestions for a show or was just trying to stir things up. With Double Or Nothing almost on the horizon, there's no way Bliss didn't know what the fans would end up suggesting to her.

After her feed blew up with suggestions, Bliss went on to delete the tweet and replied to one of the suggestions, stating that she was just trying to find a good show to watch with her friend.

What's next?

Bliss is all set to host a blockbuster edition of Moment of Bliss next week on Raw, featuring 6 women, who are going to be competing in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming PPV.

What are your thoughts on Bliss' tweet? Sound off in the comment section!

