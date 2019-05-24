WWE News: Another top WWE Superstar officially moved to Raw

Raw has The Man!

What's the story?

As highlighted by WrestlingInc, Becky Lynch has been officially moved to Raw on the WWE website.

The move was confirmed after The Man lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch did double duty at the recently concluded Money in the Bank PPV, where she first defended her Raw Women's Championship against Lacey Evans.

Lynch successfully retained the strap against the Sassy Southern Belle, however, her celebrations were cut short by Charlotte Flair, who came out and demanded to have her match immediately.

Lynch obliged and was pinned by Flair as a result of a botched big boot and an assist from Evans. Flair and Evans then assaulted Lynch before Bayley, who had won the MITB briefcase earlier on in the night, ran out to make the save.

The Hugger sent Charlotte crashing into the steel ring posts, cashed in the MITB contract, delivered the elbow drop from the top rope and became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The title change made Bayley the first Triple Crown Women's champion as well as the first Grand Slam Women's Champion in WWE history.

The heart of the matter

WWE's superstar page for Becky Lynch now officially lists her as a Raw Superstar.

However, with the Wild Card rule in place, Becky could be one of the superstars who may have the freedom to shift between brands on a regular basis.

Despite losing the SmackDown Women's title, Lynch showed up on the most recent episode of SmackDown and teamed up with Bayley to take on Charlotte and Evans in a winning effort.

What's next?

Becky Lynch may not be done with the SD Women's title just yet. There are chances that WWE grants Lynch the opportunity to retain her Becky 2 Belts moniker again if they wish to book her in a match against Bayley in the near future.

However, WWE seems to be more focused on having a proper Evans and Lynch feud going forward.

The Man may be a Raw Superstar but the WWE Universe should look out for her sporadic appearances on the blue brand as well. Also, Lacey Evans will follow The Man wherever she goes!