WWE News: Top WWE Superstar praises John Oliver

06 Apr 2019

Vince McMahon must have been livid on watching Oliver criticise his company

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently talked to TMZ and shared her views on John Oliver.

Rousey stated that she "loves him", and is a big fan of the host.

In case you didn't know...

John Oliver took the world of pro-wrestling by storm this past week, criticising WWE for treating its wrestlers as independent contractors. Oliver added that Vince McMahon shies away from taking the responsibility of his employees' healthcare.

The shocking thing about McMahon and his company is the extent to which he's shielded himself from responsibility for his wrestlers' welfare.

Several wrestling personalities took to social media to react to the story. WWE put out a statement almost immediately, inviting the host to WrestleMania 35.

John Oliver simply ignored the facts. The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch's Twitter tirades on Ronda Rousey led to her snapping and breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions. Ronda went on to state that WWE is a "fake sport". Now, she has taken another shot at the company she's working for, by praising the man who took potshots at the WWE.

A TMZ reporter asked Rousey whether she supports John Oliver's comments about WWE, to which Ronda answered that she loves the host and is a big fan of him.

I love John Oliver... I'm a huge fan of John Oliver.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is all set to defend her Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, this Sunday.

