WWE News: Top WWE Superstar praises John Oliver

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
263   //    06 Apr 2019, 09:08 IST

Vince McMahon must have been livid on watching Oliver
Vince McMahon must have been livid on watching Oliver criticise his company

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently talked to TMZ and shared her views on John Oliver.

Rousey stated that she "loves him", and is a big fan of the host.

In case you didn't know...

John Oliver took the world of pro-wrestling by storm this past week, criticising WWE for treating its wrestlers as independent contractors. Oliver added that Vince McMahon shies away from taking the responsibility of his employees' healthcare.

The shocking thing about McMahon and his company is the extent to which he's shielded himself from responsibility for his wrestlers' welfare.

Several wrestling personalities took to social media to react to the story. WWE put out a statement almost immediately, inviting the host to WrestleMania 35.

John Oliver simply ignored the facts. The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch's Twitter tirades on Ronda Rousey led to her snapping and breaking kayfabe on multiple occasions. Ronda went on to state that WWE is a "fake sport". Now, she has taken another shot at the company she's working for, by praising the man who took potshots at the WWE.

A TMZ reporter asked Rousey whether she supports John Oliver's comments about WWE, to which Ronda answered that she loves the host and is a big fan of him.

I love John Oliver... I'm a huge fan of John Oliver.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is all set to defend her Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35, this Sunday.

What are your thoughts on Ronda praising John Oliver? Sound off in the comment section!

WrestleMania 35 Vince McMahon Ronda Rousey
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
