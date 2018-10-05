WWE News: Top WWE superstar reportedly sidelined with an injury

Pete Dunne is reportedly injured

What's the story?

According to several reports which have surfaced online, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has reportedly suffered an injury which has now forced him to pull out of Destiny Wrestling's upcoming shows.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his WWE debut during the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Pete Dunne made history last year by becoming only the second ever man to win the WWE UK Championship when he defeated Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago to win the title.

Dunne since then has gone on to defend his championship against some top names in the business including the likes of Roderick Strong, Zack Gibson, and several other top stars from the Indie Circuit and has compiled a total of 25 total title defences under his belt. Outside of the WWE, The Bruiserweight has been competing for some of the most respectable Independent promotions in the world, most notably for Progress Wrestling, Defy Wrestling, and OTT Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is currently on the verge of breaking Brock Lesnar's historic 504-day reign as Universal Champion, however, top Independent promotion Defy Wrestling has announced that The Bruiserweight has apparently suffered an injury and has been pulled from this weekend's Raising Hell Tour.

As per announced by Defy Wrestling on their social media platforms, due to Pete Dunne's reported injury, the WWE UK Champion will not be able to compete at the upcoming Defy Wrestling shows and has been replaced by his fellow British Strong Style stablemates Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

Former WWE NXT superstar Low Ki is also scheduled to take Dunne's spot on the Defy Wrestling: Raising Hell card on the 7th of October.

NEWS Due to circumstances beyond our control

Pete Dunne will not be able to make it to Canada this weekend. We apologize to everyone for any inconvenience but the show must go on and we are happy to announce that Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will still be coming to represent BSS 👌 pic.twitter.com/62jdcJOgA4 — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) October 4, 2018

What's next?

Pete Dunne was originally scheduled to defend his Defy Wrestling Championship against Josh Alexander on October 7, however, that scheduled title defence is now off the card, as it has been mentioned by Defy Wrestling that an official announcement regarding Dunne's injury will also be reported by the WWE in the coming days.

We hope Pete Dunne's injury is nothing but a minor knock and nothing too serious.