WWE News: Top WWE Superstar spotted in the vicinity of Extreme Rules

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.33K // 15 Jul 2018, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Would we see a legend return this weekend?

What's the story?

Hulkamania is running wild once again, brother! Just ahead of Extreme Rules this weekend, it's been confirmed that Hulk Hogan flew into Cleveland, Ohio which is only a short drive away from Pittsburgh, PA, the site of Extreme Rules.

My dad is sitting next to Hulk Hogan on his flight. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/HZuZwDc77A — Austin Knight (@KnyghtLyfe) July 15, 2018

I thank PWInsider for the update and the news. Could we possibly see The Hulkster make his big return to the company at Extreme Rules in just a few hours?

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is considered by many, to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. He's the man who put WWE and later WCW on the map, helping them achieve massive success globally.

Hogan was estranged from the company for making racist comments in a private video and erased from the company's history for good. Is there a chance for the man to reconcile with the company once again? Will he be involved at Extreme Rules?

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan has been publicly apologetic for his actions in recent times. WWE has also gone on record and said that Hogan could now help others learn from the mistakes that he has made.

Update: they are boys now pic.twitter.com/K1lh9yVHGO — Austin Knight (@KnyghtLyfe) July 15, 2018

Another interesting update from the report published by PWInsider is that Jimmy Hart was spotted alongside Hulk Hogan too. Are the two men coming down to film a Network Special or is there a bigger role in the works for the two? We should find out in just a matter of hours when Extreme Rules comes around.

What's next?

It is difficult to predict what role The Hulkster will play in the company as one can safely assume that he won't be an active sports entertainer. Will he become an Authority Figure if Stephanie McMahon ousts Kurt Angle out of power in coming weeks? Will he become a manager for some current superstar?

Which superstar do you want to see Hulk Hogan manage? Sound off in the comments below.