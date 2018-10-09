WWE News: Top WWE star finally turns heel

Bobby Lashley has adjusted his attitude on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

The Dominator has been picking up big wins over top Raw Superstars since his return to the company in April. However, some fans have felt that his run would be much more enjoyable with an edge to his character. It seems their prayers have been answered tonight.

In case you didn't know...

During his run in Impact Wrestling, Bobby Lashley was mostly used as a dominant monster, running through everyone the company had to offer. From Drew McIntyre to EC3 to Matt and Jeff Hardy, the former World Champion destroyed everyone in his path.

That's why it was strange to see him return to the WWE as a face. While he did return in similarly dominant fashion, running through the likes of Elias, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, the former ECW Champion was missing that something that helped him get a reaction from the fans.

That is until Lio Rush came into the picture. The 23-year-old piece of gold has been Lashley's mouthpiece for a little over a month now, and he's clearly had an effect on Bobby Lashley's attitude. And that was no more apparent than tonight.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley faced off against his rival Kevin Owens tonight. After he and John Cena ran through KO and Elias at WWE Super Show-Down, the Prize Fighter looked to get redemption tonight.

Lashley crushed those hopes quickly, however, and took out Kevin Owens' knee before finishing off. Throughout the match, Lio Rush attempted to get the crowd to cheer Lashley, which only caused them to boo instead while Kevin Owens got quite a positive reaction throughout the bout.

After the match, Lashley assaulted KO once again, slinging his leg into the ring post. He then left and interrupted an interview of Finn Balor and Bayley, insulting Team B&B before leaving with Lio Rush.

What's next?

With a new attitude and Lio Rush guiding him, Bobby Lashley is a new force to be reckoned with. What's in store for the Raw locker room now that the Dominator has been unleashed?

Whatever Lashley decides to set his eyes on next, he's sure to run through anyone that stands in his way.