Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Total Divas season 8 premiere date and cast changes revealed 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.13K   //    27 Jul 2018, 17:11 IST

Total Divas season 8 premieres this fall!
Total Divas season 8 premieres this fall!

What's the story?

Total Divas season 8 returns this fall and many members of the WWE Universe will be disappointed by some of the cast changes.

In case you didn't know...

Total Divas first debuted back in 2013 and over the past five years, there have been a number of female stars that have been part of the cast. Eva Marie, Summer Rae, Rosa Mendes and Cameron have since been released from the company, but the likes of Mandy Rose, Naomi, JoJo Offerman and Alicia Fox have also been part of the show in the past.

The show makes cast changes at the beginning of every season and it appears that this has happened once again for season 8 with the female cast going through another shuffle.

The heart of the matter

Total Divas returns on September 24th, and according to the press release, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella won't be part of the show this time around. There has been no reason revealed as to why the SmackDown and Raw Women's Champions are no longer in the show, but Maryse is the only other outgoing member of the cast since her focus is now on Miz and Mrs.

The cast for the show is reported to be Paige, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, Nia Jax, Lana, and Naomi which means that Paige and Naomi will return to the main cast in their place and Nikki, Brie, and Natalya remain the longest running main stars of the show.

What's next?

Total Divas has released a number of trailers for the show, but the fact that Bliss and Carmella are no longer part of it could impact on the ratings since both are the most popular women in the company right now.

Will you be tuning in to season 8 of Total Divas? Have your say in the comments section below...

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.


Topics you might be interested in:
Total Divas Alexa Bliss Carmella
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Total Divas renewed by E! for an eighth and...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Paige and Sonya Deville join...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Total Divas undergoing re-shoots to include...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: New Angle in the works for Total...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Total Divas star Rosa Mendes reveals her...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena and Nikki Bella announce break-up
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestling Romances that Worked Out
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Further details on John Cena and Nikki Bella's...
RELATED STORY
5 things that really annoy fans about the WWE
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial things we learned from Total Divas
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us