WWE News: Total Divas season 8 premiere date and cast changes revealed

Total Divas season 8 premieres this fall!

What's the story?

Total Divas season 8 returns this fall and many members of the WWE Universe will be disappointed by some of the cast changes.

In case you didn't know...

Total Divas first debuted back in 2013 and over the past five years, there have been a number of female stars that have been part of the cast. Eva Marie, Summer Rae, Rosa Mendes and Cameron have since been released from the company, but the likes of Mandy Rose, Naomi, JoJo Offerman and Alicia Fox have also been part of the show in the past.

The show makes cast changes at the beginning of every season and it appears that this has happened once again for season 8 with the female cast going through another shuffle.

The heart of the matter

Total Divas returns on September 24th, and according to the press release, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella won't be part of the show this time around. There has been no reason revealed as to why the SmackDown and Raw Women's Champions are no longer in the show, but Maryse is the only other outgoing member of the cast since her focus is now on Miz and Mrs.

The cast for the show is reported to be Paige, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, Nia Jax, Lana, and Naomi which means that Paige and Naomi will return to the main cast in their place and Nikki, Brie, and Natalya remain the longest running main stars of the show.

What's next?

Total Divas has released a number of trailers for the show, but the fact that Bliss and Carmella are no longer part of it could impact on the ratings since both are the most popular women in the company right now.

Will you be tuning in to season 8 of Total Divas? Have your say in the comments section below...

