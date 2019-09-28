WWE News: Total Divas season nine premiere moved from Wednesday night

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 28 Sep 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Total Divas has been moved to a day earlier

Total Divas season nine

It's been six years since Total Divas made its debut and the only remaining cast members are The Bellas and Natalya. Eight seasons after the controversial reality show made its debut, it makes his return with a ninth season this week and boasts a cast that now includes Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville.

The show was originally set to make its return the same night as AEW's debut show called Dynamite, but now WWE has decided to make a change.

Change of plan

Total Divas will play a huge part in what WWE is now calling Premiere Week since Monday Night will see the Season Premiere of Monday Night Raw, Tuesday night will now see the premiere of season nine of Total Divas, Wednesday will see the return of NXT on the USA Network, Friday night will see SmackDown make its debut on the FOX network and Hell in a Cell then takes place on Sunday night.

It's a stacked week of wrestling entertainment for WWE fans and wrestling fans for that matter, but it's unknown as to why WWE has decided to move Total Divas' premiere to a day earlier than it was first scheduled to air.

Total Divas saw a dip in ratings last season but was still renewed for a ninth season and it appears that this is the main reason why Ronda Rousey was added to the cast. It will be interesting to see if Rousey makes her return to WWE TV anytime soon, now that Paul Heyman is at the helm of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live is set to move over to the FOX Network.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!