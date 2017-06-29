WWE News: Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli to undergo second brain surgery

After having his first bout with brain cancer in 2006, Cappotelli is scheduled to undergo a second surgery tomorrow.

Cappotelli (bottom, 4th from left) with his students at OVW

What’s the story?

The winner of WWE’s Tough Enough III, Matt Cappotelli, is scheduled to undergo a second brain surgery. His wife, Lindsay Capotelli posted a message by Matt on Facebook, in which he explained his condition. The post can be seen below:

Cappotelli is known as the winner of WWE’s Tough Enough III, alongside John Flanagan (John Morrison/Johnny Mundo). He subsequently became a coach at WWE’s former developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling and still works there.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Cappotelli was the winner of the third season of WWE’s Tough Enough reality show, alongside John Flanagan (John Morrison). The season had premiered on 17th October 2002 and had concluded on 23rd January 2003 in its’ 14th episode where John and Matt were announced the joint winners.

Cappotelli was subsequently sent to WWE's then-developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) to work on his promo skills. In December 2005, Cappotelli was diagnosed with a Grade 2/3 Astrocytoma (a form of brain cancer) and had to undergo surgery on 1st May 2006 to remove a growing brain tumour. The surgery was successful.

Although Cappotelli never made a return to professional wrestling, he did end up becoming the trainer of Ohio Valley Wrestling’s beginner program in 2013 and has been with the promotion as a trainer since.

The heart of the matter

Lindsay Cappotelli, Matt Cappotelli’s wife, made a Facebook post relaying a message by Matt. Matt’s message stated that he was undergoing an MRI due to his brain tumour coming back. Matt stated that the tumour was now much more aggressive than it was before, with a part of it being “inoperable”.

Matt added that his surgery was “tomorrow”, meaning 29th June 2017. He said that the portion of the tumour that was going to be removed during the surgery would be sent for tests that will help determine the exact nature of the problem and will also assist in figuring out their future treatment options.

Lindsay has requested her followers on Instagram to keep Matt in their prayers.

The impact

Matt Cappotelli will be undergoing the surgery to remove a part of his brain tumour on 29th June 2017, after which the tumour will be sent for pathological tests to determine further course of action.

It is unclear where Cappotelli’s surgery is going to be taking place but it might be at a hospital in his hometown of Kentucky, Louisville.

Author’s take

Cancer is a dreadful disease, one that Matt has battled once in his life already. Here’s wishing Matt Cappotelli and Lindsay Cappotelli all the best for the surgery and I hope that not only is the surgery successful but that the tests can help determine a path to Matt being permanently cured of his condition.

If you have a moment in your day to spare, please use it to send your prayers to the Cappotelli family in this difficult time.

