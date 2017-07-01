WWE News: Trailer released for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, featuring The Rock

Sony Pictures Entertainment releases trailer for The Rock's newest Hollywood venture.

Another day, another blockbuster starring The Rock

What's the story?

The trailer for The Rock's latest big-screen venture Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was just released. The cast of the reboot/standalone sequel of the 1995 film Jumanji includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale.

In case you didn't know

The Rock had his acting debut on an episode of “That 70's Show” which was titled “That Wrestling Show” where Dwayne played his father, Rocky Johnson. His silver screen debut came later in 2001 as the mythical anti-hero The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, which impressed the producers so much that they cast The Rock in a spinoff sequel The Scorpion King where he reprised his role as the titular character.

The heart of the matter

Columbia Pictures just released the trailer for their upcoming reboot of the popular film, Jumanji which was released in 1995. The trailer had some interesting points to note including the fact that the cast includes some of the biggest names in film and comedy: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

The movie, just like its predecessor, is based on the book “Jumanji” by Chris Van Allsburg but this iteration of the story replaces the player getting dragged into a boardgame for the teenage characters getting sucked into a video game. The characters change into whichever avatar they chose in the opening screen of the game and it seems like the plot picks up from there.

What's next?

The Rock's latest Hollywood venture, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, will be released on December 20, 2017.

Author's take

The upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle should be a refreshing take on the Jumanji story and the fact that the writers changed the board game to a video game as the main plot device, should definitely attract the millennials, who this movie will definitely pander to.

