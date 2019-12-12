WWE News: Travis Banks talks about picking up a win at NXT on behalf of NXT UK

Travis Banks hitting Jaxson Ryker with a dropkick

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured a match between NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks and Jaxson Ryker as a preview for the upcoming Worlds Collide tournament.

Travis Banks won the match after having an intense match with Ryker. After the match, he gave an exclusive interview in which he talked about picking a victory for NXT UK ahead of Worlds Collide.

Willing to go to any lengths

Banks picked up a victory over the leader of The Forgotten Sons, but while doing so he received a nasty cut on his eye after Ryker hit him with a running knee. When asked about how he felt about picking up the win on behalf of NXT UK, Banks showed the cut on his eye and said that he is willing to go any lengths.

Well firstly, when you take a look at my eye and have a look at the lengths that I'll go to for this. And as far as I'm concerned, I came onto their turf and I fired the first shot.

Banks was also asked about how the NXT UK locker room felt after fellow NXT UK Superstar Kassius Ohno claimed to be the greatest British wrestler alive after suffering a loss on last week's NXT. The New Zealand Superstar didn't hold back and spoke his mind:

Well Kassius, he's a fraud, isn't he? Where's he from? Dayton? Well, here's the thing. He hasn't beaten The Kiwi Buzzsaw. Just remember that.