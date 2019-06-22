WWE News: Triple H addresses his win over Sting at WrestleMania 32

'The Monday Night Wars' took center stage again at WrestleMania 32.

One of the biggest non-title matches in WrestleMania history was the showdown between Triple H and Sting at WrestleMania 32.

'The Game' ended up winning the match and is often asked if that was the right decision since it was Sting's first WWE match. Fightful.com carried transcripts of the quotes made by 'the Cerebral Assassin' during an episode of 'WWE Untold' featuring Sting.

When WCW went defunct, many of its stars eventually appeared in WWE. From DDP to Booker T and Scott Steiner, many former WCW stars were signed to deals in the early 2000s.

The main person to hold out from signing a contract with WWE was Sting, but everything fell into place in 2015 after Sting left TNA. He had his first WWE match at WrestleMania 32 and later a title match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015.

WWE treated the match between Sting and Triple H like another version of 'the Monday Night Wars' that defined the late 1990s and early 2000s. The two men fought one-on-one for most of the match, but towards the end of it, both D-Generation X and the NWO appeared to support both 'the Game' and Sting, respectively.

The interference served its nostalgic purposes but eventually led to 'the King of Kings' hitting Sting with a pedigree for the win. Since it was the first bout in WWE for Sting, many wrestlers and fans alike felt that Sting should have gone over instead.

After discussing how outside factors regarding the showdown with the Rock at WrestleMania 31 actually turned into a match with Sting instead, 'the Game' backed up the decision regarding the ending of the iconic match.

“You know there are people who’ll say, ‘Well…’, I should’ve put him over to give him the moment and that’s arguably -- to say that you should’ve... The Rock situation made that impossible, which didn’t happen, but that’s the truth of it. Are there things that could’ve been done differently? I don’t know that it took away from anything.” He said.

Since he already had many wins and title reigns under his belt as a WWE wrestler, it seemed like a win for Sting would have been a better moment. The two legends ended up shaking hands at the end of the match.

It would have been nice for Sting to get a win in his first match at WrestleMania, but the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles also both lost their first matches at the Show of Shows. Although some fans were upset with Triple H winning, it wasn't in a squash match. That outcome would have truly enraged fans.