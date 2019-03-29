WWE News: Triple H addresses Keith Lee's injury and the futures of Aleister Black, Ricochet and Lars Sullivan

Aleister Black and Ricochet will have clearer futures once WrestleMania weekend comes and goes.

What's the story?

With such an important position both behind the scenes and on screen as well, Triple H has a lot of pull when it comes to the decisions made in WWE and NXT.

During his NXT Takeover: New York/WrestleMania conference call, he briefly addressed the futures of Ricochet, Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan, as well as Keith Lee's unfortunate injury.

In case you missed it...

Lars Sullivan was slated to debut alongside Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and EC3. A panic attack pushed his debut back indefinitely.

Aleister Black and Ricochet were also called up while also wrestling for NXT over the last few months. During that time, Keith Lee, who was relatively new to NXT, suffered an unfortunate injury that put his rematch with Dominik Dijackovic on hold.

The heart of the matter

When the NXT call ups were announced, they were not tied to either Raw or SmackDown. Mr. McMahon wanted them to appear on both shows so that fans could become acclimated with them.

Before that could happen, Ricochet, Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tomasso Ciampa were unexpectedly called up to the main roster as well.

They also appeared on both shows but seemed to have leapfrogged the prior call ups. Black and Ricochet are slated to challenge the War Raiders for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover: New York.

And with Sullivan seemingly arriving and then not arriving in almost the same month, Triple H was asked about the futures of all three men.

Regarding Black and Ricochet, the Game was asked if they would return to the main roster after Takeover: New York. He said that 'was still to be determined'.

In terms of what to expect from Lars Sullivan, he simply said 'to wait and see' and 'that there is more to come' where the Freak is concerned.

Since the injury to Keith Lee put a damper on what was turning into a promising feud with Dominik Dijakovic, Triple H said 'it caused the situation to be paused' and that 'sometimes things happen that forces them to change direction.'

It was reported that he 'wouldn't specify what the situation was' regarding the blossoming feud between the two behemoths.

What's next?

Aleister Black and Ricochet may have won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but since they have already appeared on the main roster, they will likely lose in their match against the War Raiders.

They could then be permanently assigned to either Raw or SmackDown as each man is more than ready for the main roster spotlight. Two non-title wins over the Revival would suggest either a match against them at 'Mania or on the Raw following it.

For Sullivan, he needs to get in the right and comfortable head space for him before he is unleashed on the main roster. He'll be back when he is ready, just like Lee obviously will be once he is 100% healed.

