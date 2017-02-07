WWE News: Triple H addresses Samoa Joe's RAW in-ring debut on twitter

Triple H shares an image of debutant Samoa Joe on Twitter.

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Feb 2017, 15:57 IST

Joe took on Reigns on this week’s episode of Raw

What’s the story?

Triple H tweeted a photo with Samoa Joe after Monday Night RAW in Portland, OR. Samoa Joe made his official in-ring debut this Monday night taking on none other than Roman Reigns in the main event of RAW.

With the Road to WrestleMania in full swing, Hunter pointed that Samoa Joe was in the scheme of things with the “Showcase of the Immortals” less than 60 days away.

If you're not on notice already ... you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs... the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe is one of the most physical competitors to step into the ring. He is an accomplished striker and strong grappler. With over 18 years of experience, he is one of the most dangerous men in WWE today.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe burst onto the main roster last week when he took out Seth Rollins on Triple H’s behalf. Joe pounded Seth Rollins to the extent that the Architect injured his knee.

The show opened with Samoa Joe being signed to the Monday night roster and being booked for a match with Roman Reigns. Samoa Joe would blindside Roman Reigns as the latter was making his way to the ring for their match later in the evening. Joe and Reigns put each other through hell during the match up with vicious strikes all around.

Joe grabbed the victory after Braun Strowman ran down to the ring and distracted Roman Reigns. Later Triple H would comment on social media that Joe had put the world on notice with his stellar performance in his first match on RAW.

What’s next?

It looks like Samoa Joe will be another mercenary on the RAW roster. During the contract signing, Joe said that he would take on all the heroes of the WWE roster till they dropped dead. He went on to say that he would beat down the roster night after night on RAW.

Sportskeeda's take

Samoa Joe will, of course, be a part of the upper card, given his background in wrestling. He has, in the past, expressed his desire to take on some of the bigger stars on the WWE roster. His win over Reigns proves that the company is not afraid to go big with him.

