WWE News: Triple H and others celebrate 20 years of D-Generation X

How are WWE Superstars recognizing the 20th birthday of DX?

Can you believe this team was formed two decades ago?

What's the story?

For those of you who have vivid memories of the original D-Generation X, prepare to feel old. The infamous group that helped usher in the Attitude Era celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

WWE intends to mark the occasion with a marathon of D-X moments on the WWE Network that they call "Flashback Friday." But, this isn't the only way people are remembering this iconic faction.

In case you didn't know...

On August 11, 1997, during an episode of Raw Is War, Triple H and Chyna interfered in the match between Shawn Michaels and Mankind on Michaels' behalf.

Rick Rude would also return to the then-WWF after a long absence to attack Mankind and get Michaels the victory. This is considered the official debut of the group, although they wouldn't actually take the name "D-Generation X" until a couple of months later.

The heart of the matter

In honour of this anniversary. Triple H posted the following tweet:

.@ShawnMichaels & I formed DX w/ a bond built on:

Desire

Passion

Drive

& we kicked ass!

20 yrs later it's still there & we still KICK ASS! pic.twitter.com/qYSB0pUEr9 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2017

On their end, WWE.com offered a pretty awesome photo gallery of current WWE Superstars in signature D-X poses and clothing, including this pretty boss photo of Shinsuke Nakamura rocking some glowsticks.

Break it down!

To top it all off, WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of that very same photo shoot, complete with a kick-ass rendition of the D-X theme by Breezango.

What's next?

Don't expect to see much more about this on WWE programming next week, other than maybe an airing of the above video before an ad break on Raw.

This seems to be an online-only celebration for the time being.

Author's take

While the nWo in WCW may have been the spark that led to the explosion that was pro wrestling's popularity in the mid-to-late 1990s, D-Generation X was really the first group that really embodied what would become the Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era was a WWE phenomenon and it was WWE that won the Monday Night War. So, by proxy, one could say that D-X helped shape what wrestling is today.

So, yeah, happy 20th anniversary, D-X!