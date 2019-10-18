WWE News: Triple H and Tyson Fury talk about the latter's upcoming match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Triple H trying to restore order in the confrontation between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman at the Las Vegas press conference.

WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H and undefeated British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury recently appeared on ESPN's morning sports talk show Get Up to discuss Fury's upcoming match against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV on October 31 in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury appeared on the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX and got involved in an altercation with The Monster Among Men. He appeared on the next episode of RAW and had a brawl with Strowman because neither man wanted to apologize to the other. On October 11 at a press conference held in Las Vegas, WWE announced that Fury will face Strowman at Crown Jewel.

On what made Fury decide to try out his hand in WWE

The talk show host pointed out that Fury had previously been in the studio to speak about his boxing fights. When asked why he decided to compete in a different kind of fight in the form of wrestling, The Gypsy King responded that he had been a lifelong fan of WWE and always wanted to compete inside a WWE ring.

I've been a fan of it all my life - WWE, my sons are massive fans. When the opportunity came, I grabbed it with both hands. You know, this is something I've been wanting to do for a long time but never had the opportunity because of commitments with boxing. Had a little time off with the cut, as you all know, and here I am.

Triple H's reason behind bringing in Tyson Fury

The host then told Triple H that WWE has brought in boxers in the past and has successfully produced memorable moments by pitting boxers and Superstars against one another in matches. When asked what Fury's inclusion into the scene will mean for the Company, The Game replied:

Well for us, we look for athletes from all over the globe, from every sport, every walk of life. But, for us to have somebody at the height and the popularity and the recognizability of Tyson Fury, you know this came to my attention months ago...the alliance between Top Rank and ESPN+. I went to the (Vasyl) Lomachenko fight about the time he was signed in with Top Rank, it just opened my eyes to that possibility. We had a moment in time where we could get something done with him and made the offer and he was thrilled to do it. So, it worked out perfectly for us.

Triple H also lauded Fury by saying that he is a perfect mix of sports and entertainment and is custom made for WWE.

