WWE News: Triple H announces TakeOver: Phoenix, tickets go on sale this weekend

TakeOver is headed to Pheonix

As per by WWE COO, WWE's development brand NXT is all set to host it's first ever TakeOver event in Phoenix, Arizona during Royal Rumble weekend in 2019.

The inaugural NXT TakeOver event took place first on 29 May, 2014 at the Full Sail University, just within a few short months after the WWE Network launched. The first NXT TakeOver show witnessed two grand main events in one night, as Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to win the vacant NXT Women's Championship, whereas, Neville defeated Tyson Kidd to retain the NXT Championship in the other main event.

NXT is currently coming off NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV which took place on the 18th of August, 2018 at the Barclays Center with Tommaso Ciampa defeating Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing match main event.

Earlier this week, Triple H took it to his official Twitter handle and made another historic announcement, as 'The Game' confirmed the next NXT TakeOver event, TakeOver: Phoenix, which is all set to take place during Royal Rumble weekend.

Be a part of the takeover during #RoyalRumble weekend...



See @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver: Phoenix, Saturday, January 26, 2019 LIVE from @TSRarena.



Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am PT at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/BQl9Uq1JNh — Triple H (@TripleH) October 22, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix is slated to take place inside the TSR Arena which holds a total capacity of 18,000 seats approximately, as NXT is all set to head down to Phoenix on the 26th of January, 2019.

As further announced, tickets for TakeOver: Phoenix will go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am local time and the pre-sale is also happening right now.

NXT's current focus is towards the build-up for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on the 17th of November, 2019.

As of right now matches haven't been confirmed for TakeOver: Phoenix but expect a few mouthwatering clashes to be made official following the culmination of TakeOver: WarGames.